Assam: Teachers on Khelo India duty opposed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha has opposed the engagement of 67 teachers in the Khelo India duty. Khelo India will start on February 19 and conclude on February 20, 2024.

In a statement issued to the media, Mancha's president, Ranjit Barthakur, and secretary general, Utpal Chakravarty, said that 'the engagement of teachers of vernacular medium schools in activities other than teaching is a planned blueprint. Such activities by the government push vernacular medium schools in the state towards destruction. Everybody knows that the number of teachers in the state falls short of the required strength. In such a situation, engaging teachers in non-teaching activities cannot be acceptable. Teachers remain engaged in the mental and physical development of teachers, and taking that in mind, the authorities should relieve the 67 teachers from Khelo India duty.

