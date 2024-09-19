Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu Visits Kokrajhar; reviewed educational progress in BTR

KOKRAJHAR: The Education Minister of Assam, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, visited Kokrajhar district on Monday, participating in a series of key programmes aimed at improving the region’s educational landscape. In the presence of BTR CEM, Pramod Boro, the minister led an interactive session with headmasters, principals of high schools, higher secondary schools and senior secondary schools from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, as well as senior officials from the Education department at the BTCLA Auditorium, Kokrajhar.

The key discussions during the meeting included the implementation of clause 6.3 of the Bodo Peace Accord, teacher recruitment, school infrastructure, availability of textbooks and the provincialization of colleges.

During his address, Dr. Pegu acknowledged the concerning rise in students’ dropout rates, particularly at the secondary level. He emphasized the efforts made by the state government, including initiatives such as the Nijut Moina Asoni, the midday meal scheme, and the distribution of free textbooks, which aim to curb dropout rates and enhance access to quality education. Dr. Pegu also highlighted the Nipun Axom Mission, focusing on achieving foundational literacy and numeracy and urged teachers to ensure its effective implementation. He further stressed the importance of utilizing smart classroom devices provided by the government to bridge the digital divide and improve educational outcomes.

