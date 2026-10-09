Assam: Teachers to Receive Special Leave for 41st SAKP General Meeting in Nalbari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government's Department of School Education has granted Special Casual Leave (CL) to delegates attending the 41st Bi-Annual General Meeting of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), scheduled to be held at Nalbari from October 10 to 12, 2026.

According to an order issued by the Department of School Education, Special Casual Leave will be allowed on October 10 and October 12, 2026 to eligible delegates participating in the meeting.

The order clarified that the Special CL will be applicable only to delegates under the jurisdiction of the Department of School Education and the Higher Education Department.

The 41st Bi-Annual General Meeting of SAKP is being held at Nalbari from October 10 to 12.

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