Assam Teachers' Union Demands Increase in Earned Leaves

The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mncha has written to the Chief Minister of Assam, highlighting their demand for an increase in the number of earned leaves for the teachers.
Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha has written to the Chief Minister of Assam, highlighting their demand for an increase in the number of earned leaves for the teachers. They demanded that the number of earned leaves for teachers be increased from the current number of 10 to 30 at par with the other departments of the state government.

In the letter, the Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha demanded that a positive announcement regarding the number of leaves be made before 30 June and threatened to not participate in any additional duties given by the state government during the summer vacations if their demands are not met. 

