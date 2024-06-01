Prohibitory Order Issued on Sale of Gram and Moong in Kamrup District After Mass Food Poisoning Incident

Kamrup: The Kamrup district administration on Friday issued a prohibitory order on the sale and procurement of gram and moong in any shops (retailer/wholeseller) in Sanpara and Jharobari area under Palashbari Revenue Circle of Kamrup district. This order issued under section 144 of CrPC, will remain in force until the laboratory test results of the samples of the Bengal Gram and Moong Bean collected from all shops from Sanpara and Jharobari come out.

The prohibitory order was issued in light of a tragic incidence of mass food poisoning that occurred at Sanpara village under Palashbari PS on May 28, resulting from the consumption of offerings at a religious event, particularly Gram and Moong, which severely affected more than one hundred individuals.

It may be mentioned that during an inspection of the affected area by the local Executive Magistrate, it was discovered that Gram and Moong that were distributed among the devotees and spectators of the religious event had been purchased from retail shops, particularly those located in the Sarpara and Jharobari areas under Palashbari Revenue Circle.

Consequently, samples of Bengal Gram and Moong Beans from all shops in Sanpara and Jharobari area were collected and sent to the laboratory for quality check for consumption. The result of the test are pending. However, as an immediate measure to prevent further contamination, the Kamrup District Administration has issued this order. The Superintendent of Police, Kamrup has been instructed to enforce the order through the concerned Police Stations. Any violation of this order will be subject to action under section 188 of IPC. Individuals aggrieved by this order may approach the office of the District Magistrate, Kamrup for necessary consideration, stated a press release.

