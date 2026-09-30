Assam: Tension mounts over CJP team’s school visit in Palasbari's Rampur

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Tension prevailed at Rampur under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly constituency (LAC) in Kamrup district on Monday after an altercation broke out between supporters of the BJP and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during a visit by a CJP team to a government school.

The incident reportedly occurred after a team led by CJP leaders Ankit Bhardwaj, Ashutosh Ranka and Gyanshree Bora arrived at Khidirpukhuri Kaibartapara Lower Primary School to assess its alleged poor condition and highlight the problems faced by students.

According to allegations made by locals, some members of the CJP team allegedly took the school keys from a cook after introducing themselves as government officials. The allegation, however, was disputed by CJP leaders, who said they had visited the school following an invitation from residents of Rampur village.

The visit led to a heated exchange between members of the CJP team and a group of BJP supporters who arrived at the spot after learning about the visit. Supporters of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), including local leader Pankaj Lochan Goswami, were also present with the CJP team, sources said. The argument continued for some time, following which the CJP team left the spot.

Later, Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita and Palasbari Revenue Circle Officer Angkita Sarma reached the site. In the presence of the officials, the school cook alleged that the CJP members had taken the school keys after identifying themselves as government officials.

Meanwhile, MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya condemned the incident and criticised AJP leader Pankaj Lochan Goswami. Baishya said that if residents had any problems, they should bring them to his notice. He also said that entering the campus after school hours without permission and creating an unpleasant situation was not acceptable.

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