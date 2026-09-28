Guwahati

CJP Volunteers’ Meet: Ashutosh Ranka, Over 40 Others Detained in Guwahati

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and 40 others detained by Assam Police ahead of a regional volunteers’ meet-up in Guwahati.
Cockroach Janta Party
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and at least 40 other party leaders and volunteers were detained by Assam Police on Sunday ahead of the party's scheduled regional volunteers' meet-up in Guwahati, prompting the party leadership to question the action.

Ranka was detained from a private residence before the meeting. The CJP alleged that its legal counsel was not being allowed to meet him or other detained volunteers and claimed that they had not been informed of the grounds or charges for their detention.

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