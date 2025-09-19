Assam: TET-qualified teachers and SSA reach agreement on demands

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A crucial meeting was held recently between representatives of the Sadou Asom Prathamik TET Uttirna Sikshak Samaj (SAPTUSS) and officials of Samagra Shiksha Assam, reaching understanding on eight major demands of the teachers – pay fixation, time scale, transfer, inclusion under the Chief Minister’s Loksewa Arogya Yojona, zero-cost insurance, leave simplification, head teacher’s post, and eligibility for teacher awards.

On leave simplification, the officials clarified that all leave applications must now be submitted through the Shiksha Setu portal. The SSA Mission Director assured SAPTUSS that he would take up their demand for gratuity and leave encashment benefits for contractual teachers with the government.

On pay fixation, the anomalies committee is expected to submit its final report by October 15, 2025. SAPTUSS will also be allowed to present its views before the committee in a meeting scheduled for September 23. The time scale issue has been referred to the School Education Department, and SAPTUSS requested a meeting with the Education Minister for further discussion.

Teachers from South Salmara Mankachar, awaiting relief due to transfer orders, will be officially relieved by October 10, 2025. On Loksewa Arogya Yojona & Zero-Cost Insurance, the Mission Director said that these schemes fall under the Health Department and outside SSA’s purview, but he would take up the matter with the competent authorities. The demand for promotion to head teacher posts was also advised to be taken up with the School Education Department. An assurance was given to introduce an automated system in the Shiksha Setu portal for notifying contractual teachers about their retirement in advance.

The SAPTUSS urged that contractual teachers be made eligible for the National Teacher Award, but officials clarified that the process is governed by Government of India guidelines, beyond the jurisdiction of SSA.

