Assam: TET-qualified teachers announce statewide protests

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Prathamik TET Uttirna Shikshak Samaj has announced statewide protests on November 5 and 16 over the Assam government's alleged failure to resolve the long-pending demands of primary teachers working under Samagra Shiksha. The organisation will stage two-hour sit-in demonstrations outside the offices of District Elementary Education Officers and District Mission Coordinators across the state on November 5, followed by a gherao of the Samagra Shiksha Assam office at Kahilipara in Guwahati on November 16.

Its demands include correction of pay discrepancies, implementation of the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme and time-scale benefits, payment of gratuity and earned leave encashment, streamlined transfers, terminal benefits for retired teachers and financial assistance of at least Rs 30 lakh to the families of teachers who die prematurely.

The organisation said a 30-member delegation had met Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 12, 2025, and received assurances that the issues would be addressed. However, it alleged that the demands remained unresolved despite repeated representations and discussions with departmental officials.

The teachers' body said it had also sought clarification from the Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam by October 15 but had received no positive response. The organisation said the agitation would continue until its demands were met and held the Education Department responsible for any academic disruption resulting from the protests.