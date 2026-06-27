Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around Special TET-2026 Exam Centre in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, around the examination centre for the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 to ensure the smooth, fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

According to the order issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, the Special TET-2026 for Lower Primary and Upper Primary levels, conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, will be held on June 28 at Panbazar Higher Secondary School, Guwahati.

The Lower Primary (Paper-I) examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the Upper Primary (Paper-II) examination is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

A total of 183 candidates will appear for the Lower Primary examination and 290 candidates for the Upper Primary examination at the centre.

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