Assam: Guwahati city gears up for Durga Puja amidst safety concerns

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate convened a meeting on October 3 at the District Library, Dighalipukhuri, to outline guidelines for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. With 450 Puja committees participating, officials emphasized safety measures and environmental considerations to ensure a smooth and joyful festival.

Representatives from the Inland Water Transport (IWT) and Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) addressed key concerns. IWT officials assured the availability of boats at eight designated parghats-Lachit, Choonsali, Pandu, Basistha, Saukuchi, Hatisila, Govardhan, and Old Digaru-tto ensure public safety during idol immersion. The PCBA representative stressed the importance of eco-friendly practices, prohibiting single-use plastics, Plaster of Paris, synthetic paints, and non-biodegradable materials.

However, a few committee members expressed frustration over poor infrastructure and bureaucratic challenges. Many complained about the deplorable condition of roads, particularly in areas like Chandmari and Rukminigaon, where ongoing construction hinders access to pandals. The absence of a Public Works Department (PWD) representative at the meeting exacerbated these concerns.

One committee member voiced the frustrations shared by many, saying, "We are expected to comply with all the documentation, which is fair, but there should be a single window system to streamline the process and ease the burden on the committees."

Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, acknowledged the need for streamlining the documentation process and said, "The single window idea is indeed beneficial, but it isn't practical because permissions must be granted by the police station responsible for the area where the pandals are set up."

