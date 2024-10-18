Assam: Thief Arrested at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on his Second Attempt

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A thief and two scrap dealers were nabbed by the private security of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday following a theft.

The thief, identified as Kankan Deka, and the scrap dealers, Afridul, Almor Ali, and Shahidul Box, were handed over to the Bhangaghar police by the GMCH authority. The theft was conducted from GMCH’s super speciality wing on Tuesday, and again, when the thief tried to commit the crime a second time on Wednesday, he was busted.

In this regard, GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma said, “Our CCTV captured the firefighting equipment theft on Tuesday. Based on the video, we lodged a FIR, and on Wednesday, we replaced everything. We beefed up our security after that, and more staff was dispatched by the private security company. The thief returned and was caught by the private security after he tried to commit the theft again. During interrogation, he told us that the equipment was sold to two scrap dealers in Rupnagar and Ulubari.” “Then our staff went to the scrap dealers and managed to recover some of the stolen items from the Ulubari damp. When they went to the Rupnagar damp, the owner claimed that the items had already been sold and asked to settle the dispute by offering Rs. 35,000. We brought both dealers after receiving the information in the morning. We informed the police, and now the thief is in police custody,” Dr. Sarma continued.

