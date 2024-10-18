Assam: Thief Arrested by East Guwahati Police District in City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from the Dispur Police Station arrested one Rakesh Boro alias Auto (21) of Dakhin Gaon. The stolen items—one Samsung Galaxy Tab A1 Lite tablet, one HP laptop, one Realme mobile handset, and one Honda Activa scooter (AS01DV6954)—were seized from his possession by the police. Legal action has been initiated against him.

