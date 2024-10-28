Assam: Three Inmates of Guwahati Central Jail Die

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail died in the past four days. While two inmates-Sanjib Bahadur Sonar of Tripura and Biren Tanti of Biswanath Chariali-died at GMCH on Saturday, Abdul Karim died in the GMCH earlier.

According to jail authorities, ailing Sanjib Bahadur Sonar and Biren Tanti were referred to the GMCH for treatment. They said Tanti was referred to Guwahati Central Jail on medical grounds only.

