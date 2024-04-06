Guwahati: Awareness campaign organized on menstrual hygiene

Guwahati: The 'MAHEKIYA-One Taboo at a Time' campaign has been launched by the R.A.Y. Foundation, Little Hope, and the Period Society of Assam, supported by the Rotary Club of Guwahati Luit and the Rotaract Club of Namsai.

Recently, an educational awareness session on menstrual hygiene and taboos with the purpose of normalizing the talk over menstruation in the remote areas of Assam with the aim of taking it nationally was organised at Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tamulpur. The event was graced by the presence of the ADC of Tamulpur.

Taposhree Baruah, founder president of the R.A.Y. Foundation, along with secretary Fahmida Ibnat, vice president Debangshree Baruah, head Pooja, Monideep, and members Sofi, Rudrani, Tamanna, and Mehenash, educated the young menstruating girls about period hygiene.

