Assam: Three Vehicle Thieves Arrested in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Fancy Bazaar Outpost of Pan Bazaar Police Station has cracked down on vehicle theft, arresting three individuals - Bishal Chaudhary (20), Himangshu Sharma (28), and Ananda Das (24), all residents of Jalukbari.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the theft of a reported stolen e-rickshaw, which was successfully recovered by the authorities. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

