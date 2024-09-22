Assam: Vehicle thieves arrested by Guwahati Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Khetri Police Station, along with a team from Dhula Police Station, conducted a raid at Choudhury Nursery & Residency in Bamfar and apprehended three vehicle lifters. The thieves, identified as Rohit Thakuria of Raha, Naba Das of Singimari, and Jayanta Narzary of Thelamara, were wanted in connection with the theft of a dumper and a pickup vehicle. The EGPD team handed over the thieves to the Dhula Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

