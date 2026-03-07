Assam to Hold 'Utsav Vidyarambha' in All Govt Elementary Schools From March 16

Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has announced the "Utsav Vidyarambha" programme to mark the start of the new 2026–27 academic session, with activities scheduled across all government and provincialized elementary schools in the state from March 16 to April 1, 2026.
The initiative is aimed at creating a positive and welcoming environment for students at the beginning of the school year.
SSA has directed District Mission Coordinators across all districts to ensure the programme is properly implemented in their respective areas.
Activities during the event will involve School Management Committees (SMCs), teachers, parents, alumni, and members of the local community — making it a broad community-participation exercise rather than a school-only event.
Detailed guidelines in both English and Assamese, along with a day-wise activity schedule, have already been sent out to all districts. Schools have also been given the flexibility to translate the guidelines into their medium of instruction where needed.