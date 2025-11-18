Assam to recall Zubeen Garg on birthday today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As midnight inched closer and the calendar prepared to mark a date once filled with celebration, Assam found itself standing at the crossroads of love and loss. The birthday of Zubeen Garg-an artiste who was more than a musician, a soul woven into the very rhythm of Assam-approached with a weight that millions struggled to carry. This year, the melodies were quieter, the emotions deeper, and the absence unbearably real.

In Sonapur, Zubeen Khetra turned into a sanctuary of remembrance. Draped in gamosas and floral garlands, the venue radiated warmth while echoing the grief that swept across the state. Cultural programmes and commemorative events were arranged, but beneath the vibrant decorations lay an unmistakable ache-the kind that came from celebrating a life no longer physically present.

Since early morning, fans and admirers arrived to offer their tributes. Some carried flowers, others clutched framed photographs or handwritten notes. Many simply stood in silence, overwhelmed by memories of the man whose voice defined generations.

On the eve of this first birth anniversary without him, calls for justice grew more resolute. Visitors at the site expressed emotional appeals, urging clarity and accountability, insisting that Zubeen Garg's legacy deserved truth as much as it deserved reverence.

The wave of remembrance was not confined to Sonapur alone. Across Assam-from towns to villages, from cultural circles to grassroots communities-preparations were underway to honour the legend. Fan clubs, cultural bodies, and local groups organized tribute events, candlelight gatherings, public memorials, and community singing sessions in his name.

For Assam, this birthday was not just a date on the calendar. It was an emotional reckoning-an affirmation that even in his absence, Zubeen Garg remained the heartbeat of a people who continued to sing his songs, celebrate his spirit, and hold him close in their collective memory.

