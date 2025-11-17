Bajali Students’ Union Begins Three-Day Celebration of Zubeen Garg’s Birthday

Bajali: The Bajali District Students’ Union on Sunday, November 16, launched a three-day celebration to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of noted Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The programme, held at Azad Bhawan in response to a statewide call from the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), began on November 16 with an art event titled “A Day of Colours and Brushes”.

The event, themed “Thought and Creation: Zubeen Garg,” drew enthusiastic participation from students across Bajali. Young artists spent the day creating vivid portraits of Garg, expressing their admiration through colours and brushwork. The programme, which opened in the morning, continued till 7 p.m., concluding with an exhibition of the artworks produced during the session.

The Bajali District Students’ Union said that celebrations will continue across the district in the run-up to Garg’s birth anniversary on November 18. Over the next two days, Nahor saplings will be planted at several locations in Bajali and distributed among educational institutions. The initiative aims to promote environmental awareness while paying tribute to one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.

The first day of the celebration ended on a positive note, setting the tone for the remaining events dedicated to honouring Garg’s artistic legacy and influence on Assam’s youth and cultural landscape.