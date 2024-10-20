Assam to spend Rs 800 crore to rejuvenate beels, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam is taking a significant leap towards transforming the state’s water landscape with Project SWIFT, the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow. This visionary project aims to develop and rejuvenate Assam’s water bodies, ensuring a healthier environment and a more sustainable future for its citizens. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government was set to undertake an ambitious project costing Rs 800 crore to rejuvenate beels (lake-like wetlands) in the state.

By prioritizing water conservation and management, the government seeks to mitigate the challenges posed by climate change, protect biodiversity, and foster economic growth. Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “We’re undertaking an ambitious project worth approx Rs 800 cr to rejuvenate 129 beels in Assam to boost fish production and aid in water storage.”

He also said that the project will be undertaken in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and 4,000 hectares of beels will receive the benefits of the government initiative.

The Chief Minister further added, “To be executed in collaboration with @ADB_HQ, it will revive 4000 ha of beels to give a fillip to Indigenous fish production and water management,”

He said that beels are the foundation of Assam’s hydrological resources, which serve as a stock of fishing resources and facilitate flood mitigation, groundwater recharging, river flow regulation, and erosion control.

According to CM Sarma, the government has launched a comprehensive project aimed at revitalizing beels and improving fish productivity. According to him, this program will revive 129 beels in total.

The project’s primary objective is to conserve indigenous fish species integral to Assam’s aquatic biodiversity, promoting sustainable aquaculture practices and supporting local livelihoods. By restoring these vital wetlands, the SWIFT project will preserve the state’s rich aquatic biodiversity and ensure a healthier environment for future generations.

Earlier on Friday, CM Sarma launched the second version of the state government’s flagship programme Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) to create an enabling atmosphere for entrepreneurship and support the state’s entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister said that under this scheme, the selected beneficiaries will receive Rs 5 lakh for Professional Course and Rs 2 lakh for Non-professional Course in two trenches as entrepreneurship incentives.

“Applicants possessing a four-year degree in engineering, medicine, agriculture, veterinary, and fishery will be treated as professional course category applicants. whereas, all other applicants (except professional category) will be treated as non-professional course category,” he added.

