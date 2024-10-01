Assam: Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 2.0 Held in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The state-level launch of the “Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 2.0” was held at the office of the Directorate of Health Services, Hengrabari. The District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), Kamrup (M), also launched their district-level campaign at the same venue in collaboration with Vital Strategies.

The state nodal officer of the State Tobacco Control Cell, Assam, Dr. Heramba Kumar Bhattacharyya, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of tobacco control programmes and individual responsibility in building a tobacco-free society. The additional director of the Directorate of Health Services, Dr. Nakul Shyam, inaugurated the initiative with a flag hoisting ceremony. The district nodal officer of DTCC Kamrup (M), Dr. Mridul Bharati, discussed the burden of tobacco use and the significance of the ongoing “Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0,” stated a press release.

