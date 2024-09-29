Tobacco Cessation Centre Inaugurated at Tezpur Medical College Under Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) has been established at the OPD block of Tezpur Medical College & Hospital under the Tobacco free youth campaign 2.0, initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The TCC was virtually inaugurated by Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Unveiling of the Plaque was done by Prof. Karuna Hazarika, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent and Prof. Rupam Borgohain, Medical Superintendent.

Dr. Shashanka S Chakravarty, Associate Professor of Community Medicine, Dr. Safikul Islam, Assistant Professor of Community Medicine (Incharge of TCC), Dr. Pranjal Chakraborty, Registrar of Psychiatry, Dr. Manjit Das, Assistant Professor of Community Medicine, Barnali Borgohain, Psychiatric Social Worker, Darshana Saikia, Medical Social Worker and Rajdeep Dutta, Medical Social Worker along with students and other staffs of Tezpur Medical College were present in the inauguration ceremony.

The TCC will be managed by the Department of Psychiatry in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine under the National Tobacco Control Programme. The TCC will provide services to the patients attending various departments of the institution as well as community through collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine. The TCC will also offer an ideal platform to educate, orient and sensitize medical undergraduate students for a lifetime and likely to result in an increase in quit rates among current tobacco users.

