Assam: Toilet blocks for remote schools in Kamrup inaugurated

GUWAHATI: Under a CSR project of SBICAP Securities Limited, 10 toilet blocks were officially inaugurated today by Smt. Himadri Borah, Circle Officer, Palasbari Revenue Circle, Kamrup district. The inauguration ceremony was held at Fulguri High School. A senior official from SBICAP Securities Ltd., Mumbai; officials from the State Bank of India regional office, Guwahati; school management committee members of the ten schools; teachers; and students from the school were present during the programme.

The sanitation project under which the toilet blocks were constructed was implemented by the NGO Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD). Each toilet block in the ten schools comprises a latrine and urinal for boys with handwashing and drinking water facilities.

"Improving access to sanitation is critical to reducing the impact of various diseases and is also crucial in creating an enabling environment in schools. Through this project, we hope to empower the students of these schools," said Shri Nawajyoti Sharma, President, ACRD.

"Sanitation is important for the well-being of people, and it is the endeavour of SBICAP Securities Ltd. to partner with NGOs through its various programmes to improve access to health, hygiene, female literacy, education, etc. We hope that through this initiative of ours, the students of these rural schools will benefit," Dhanashri Kenkre, DVP CS, SBICAP Securities Ltd., stated in a press release.

