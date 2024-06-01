Assam is Ready for Lok Sabha Election Vote Counting on June 4: Chief electoral officer Anurag Goel

Guwahati: Assam is ready for the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on June 4. After the announcement of the results, any victory procession has been banned in the state, as per a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The polling for the LS polls was held in three phases in Assam: on April 19, April 26, and May 7. The counting will take place on June 4, in tandem with the rest of the country, and all preparations have been completed across the state.

Regarding the preparations for counting votes, chief electoral officer (CEO) Assam, Anurag Goel, addressed a press conference, where he said, “There are 50 numbers of election districts in the state, but our counting locations will be 52. In all 52 counting locations, the counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. At first, the postal ballots will be counted in the returning officers’ districts. There are 14 returning officers in the state. Other than the returning officers’ districts, the counting of EVMs will be done. Till yesterday (May 30), 1,28,289 postal ballots were received by the returning officers. According to ECI norms, postal ballots arriving by 8 a.m. on June 4 will be counted.”

He also said, “During the counting, only authorized persons will be allowed to enter the counting hall. A total of 152 counting halls at the 52 counting locations have been set up for the counting of votes on June 4. There will be a total of 1941 counting tables set up in the 152 counting halls. A total staff strength of 5823 will be engaged in the counting process. We have already reviewed the security arrangements and other procedures to be used during the counting, with the respective district commissioners (DCs) and election officers of the district concerned. The DGP of Assam Police and the principal secretary of the Home Department also reviewed the security arrangements. For transparency in the process of bringing the EVMs from strong rooms to the counting halls, everything will be monitored by CCTV.”

CEO Goel also informed the media that they are in touch with APDCL and BSNL so that uninterrupted power supply and internet connection are ensured during the counting of votes. He further said, “ There is concern about the situation arising from the floods in West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, in respect of the power supply and internet connection. We will require a leased internet connection to transfer the data to the ECI from the districts. Leased lines for internet connections have not been restored so far in Dima Hasao district, but the BSNL is taking all steps to restore the connection. In case it is not restored, we have a Plan B ready, in which two officers from Dima Hasao will go to Diphu to transfer the data to the ECI.”

Goel also stated that, as a precautionary measure, there will be generators and inverters at the counting locations to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the counting process.

It was also informed by the CEO that the relevant DCs will ensure that no victory processions will be taken out after the results are announced.

On the counting day, five VVPAT slips in every Assembly constituency will be counted, along with the EVMs.

