Assam: Training for IOs on child-related issues held in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: State DGP GP Singh inaugurated the third round of the annual range-level training of IOs (investigation officers) on child-related rights, laws, and procedures. The event under the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme was attended by Dr. Kulashree Nath from the Directorate of Welfare of SC and Backward Classes.

The programme aims to equip investigating officers across the state with knowledge of critical child-related laws, including the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, POCSO Act, Child and Adolescent Labour Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. It also addresses key issues such as child mental health and forensic evidence. The inaugural session, organised for officers under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, featured Surendra Kumar, ADGP, V&AC; Javed Ali Hassan, Special PP; and Dr. Mythili Hazarika and Dr. Raktim Tamuly from GMCH as resource persons. Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and Prateek Thube, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, were also present at the event.

