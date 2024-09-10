Charge Sheet Issuance and Conviction Rate Improve in Assam: DGP GP Singh

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State DGP GP Singh pointed out in the crime conference at the Police Headquarters in Guwahati that charge sheet and conviction rate of the state have improved. According to him, the charge sheet percentage climbed up to 65.15 and the conviction rate up to 22.06% till August 2024.

The DGP said on social media, “The state crime conference for September 2024 was conducted at Police Headquarters, Guwahati, on Today. We are making steady improvements in investigation processes, with charge sheet percentage climbing to 65.15% and conviction to 22.06%. It may be mentioned that these are amongst the highest reached so far in Assam since the beginning of the 21st century.”

According to the data, charge sheet percentage in 2019 was 48.80%, in 2020 it was 47.80%, and in 2021 it was 39.40%. In 2022, the charge sheet percentage was 34.30%, and in 2023 it was 52.60%. The charge sheet percentage in 2024, up to August, is 65.15%.

Moreover, the total number of cases registered in 2019 was 1,32,877, and that of 2020 was 1,21,609. The number of cases registered in 2021 was 1,33,239. The number of cases registered in 2022 was 68,937, and that of 2023 was 64,959. The total number of cases registered in 2024 (up to August) is 33,372.

Again, in 2018, the number of cases convicted was 1,834 and the conviction rate in Assam was 5.9%, and the number of cases convicted in 2019 was 1,798 and the conviction rate was 6.9% in that year. In 2020, the number of cases convicted was 855 and the conviction rate was 5.5%, and in 2021, the number of cases convicted was 752 and the conviction rate was 6.1%. The number of cases convicted in 2022 was 4,642, and in the same year, the conviction rate was 13.5%. In 2023, the number of cases convicted was 4,835, and the conviction rate was 16.75%. During the month of August 2024, the number of cases convicted was 703 and the conviction rate was 22.58%, and the total number of cases convicted in 2024 (up to August) was 4,240 and the conviction rate was 22.06%.

