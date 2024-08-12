Assam: Training sessions organized to enhance probe into sexual crimes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A day-long training session was organized for 55 Investigating Officers from Guwahati, Kamrup, and Udalguri districts to enhance their skills in probing sexual crimes against women and children. The session was held at the Conference Hall of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati on Sunday. The training, imparted by IPS (retd), Keshav Kumar, Advisor to the Government of Assam on Forensics, focused on scientific techniques and technologies used in investigating sexual crimes. The input received during the training will enable the officers to handle such cases more effectively and efficiently.

