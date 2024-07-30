Housekeeping Staff Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Mentally Disabled Woman at Assam Medical College and Hospital

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police arrested a housekeeping staff of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with mental disorder. The accused has been identified as Mujibur Rahman. Rahman is working as a supervisor by BDM Enterprise, a company contracted for housekeeping services at the AMCH. The incident occurred on July 26 night within the hospital premises. Meanwhile, police booked Mujibur Rahman under Section 64(2)(k) of the 2023 Indian Code of Justice, with the case registered as number 292/24 at Sadar Police Station in Dibrugarh.

The victim, a young woman with mental health issues, had reportedly been a patient at Assam Medical College Hospital for the previous fifteen years. She has been receiving care and support from various departments within the medical institution. Police have started an investigation into the case. On the other hand, the AMCH authority has taken the case seriously and is taking all possible measures to help the victim and ensured that she will get justice. “We have arrested the accused and started our interrogation. We are probing the incident and as per law we will take action,” said a police official.

Also Read: Woman Grievously Injured in Knife Attack by Youth in Kachalukhuwa, Nagaon Police Investigate

Also watch: