Assam Transport Department asks vehicle owners to update pollution certificates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ahead of the festive season in Bihu, the Transport Department of Assam has wished everyone well for the upcoming festival and asked the citizens to check the pollution certificates of their vehicles.

The Transport Department officer on special duty, Gautam Das, called on all vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and the necessary pollution documents are updated, adding that this will help in reducing pollution in the city. He also pointed out that non-confirming vehicles not only cause environmental problems but can also lead to fines of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

