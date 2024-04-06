Looting: 5 arrested, 2 vehicles seized in Guwahati

Guwahati: Investigating the recent incident when miscreants kidnapped a bystander from under the Jalukbari flyover waiting for vehicles towards Nalbari, and left him near Amingaon after looting his valuables, police have been able to arrest five.

Majnur Ali of Azara under Kamrup Metropolitan, Rahim Ali of Chaygaon under Kamrup, Amir Hazma of Kalaigaon under Udalguri, Tafazul Ali of Gobardhana under Baksa, and Lutfur Rahman of Barpeta Road under Barpteta district were arrested by the officials from Guwahati (West) Police District. Two commercial passenger vehicles were also seized. These included a Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 01 JC 6033 and a Maruti Suzuki Alto bearing registration number AS 01 PC 0818.

The gang had been involved in several incidents of looting after drugging unsuspecting victims. They were arrested based on three cases: Jalukbari PS Case No. 686/23 u/s 120B/365/304A/34 IPC; Case No. 734/23 u/s 120B/328/392/506 IPC; and Case No. 25/24 u/s 120B/328/379/420/406 IPC.

Police were able to track down the gang after a technical analysis of the CCTV camera footage, mobile phone locations, digital payment details, etc.

