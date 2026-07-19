Assam Transport Department Seizes over 50 Green City Buses

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on repeated traffic violations by green city buses, the Assam Transport Department has seized more than 50 buses and impounded them at its Betkuchi office and the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), officials said.

The enforcement drive follows a series of complaints from commuters and motorists against a section of green city bus drivers for alleged reckless driving, overspeeding, dangerous overtaking and frequent violations of traffic rules, raising concerns over road safety in Guwahati.

According to sources, the seized buses belonged to operators found violating traffic norms and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials said the action is part of an ongoing campaign to improve discipline among commercial vehicle operators and ensure safer roads.

Most of the impounded buses have been parked at the Transport Department’s Betkuchi office, while several others have been stationed at the ISBT due to space constraints.

An official of the Transport Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The drive was carried out against buses found repeatedly violating traffic regulations. Public safety is our top priority, and strict action will continue against commercial vehicles and operators who fail to comply with the Motor Vehicles Act. We want to send a clear message that repeated violations will not be tolerated.” The department has indicated that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to curb unsafe driving practices and improve compliance with traffic laws.

Regular commuters welcomed the move, saying reckless driving by some green city buses has become a matter of daily concern.

“I travel by city bus every day, and many drivers tend to speed, change lanes abruptly and overtake dangerously, especially during peak hours. Such actions put passengers, as well as other road users, at risk. We hope the authorities continue these drives regularly instead of treating them as one-time exercises,” said Ranjit Das, a commuter from Guwahati.

Another resident, Ananya Sharma of Beltola, said: “We often see buses racing each other to pick up passengers. Strong enforcement is necessary because commuters deserve safe public transport.”

Road safety activists also urged the Transport Department to complement enforcement with regular driver training, strict monitoring of repeat offenders and periodic inspections to ensure that public transport services remain safe and accountable.

Also Read: Traffic Police Tighten Grip on Guwahati’s Green Buses After Spate of Accidents