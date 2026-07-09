Traffic Police Tighten Grip on Guwahati’s Green Buses After Spate of Accidents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A series of recent accidents and traffic violations involving Guwahati’s Smart City green buses has once again brought road safety under the spotlight, prompting the Traffic Police to tighten enforcement and issue fresh operational guidelines for city buses.

According to the new directions, all green buses and other city buses must remain on the left lane, refrain from overtaking fellow buses, avoid racing to pick up passengers and strictly adhere to their designated routes. The Traffic Police have warned that any violation will invite stringent action against both drivers and operators.

“We use city buses every day to travel to college. Sometimes buses suddenly change lanes or stop abruptly to pick up passengers, which is frightening. Rules are important, but drivers must also be trained regularly,” said Ananya Das, a student of Cotton University.

Office-goer Rahul Sharma, who commutes daily between Beltola and Paltan Bazar, said, “Every time two buses compete for passengers, commuters are the ones at risk. Unless the rules are monitored consistently, people will continue to fear travelling by bus.”

Responding to the concerns, a senior Traffic Police officer said that the department has intensified surveillance across major corridors and that violators will face penalties without exception. “The objective is not merely to impose fines but to ensure safer public transport. Drivers are expected to follow lane discipline, route regulations and traffic norms at all times,” the officer said.

Transport experts and commuters have also stressed the need for mandatory refresher training programmes covering defensive driving, passenger safety, emergency response and road etiquette. They argue that while the Smart City buses were introduced to modernise Guwahati’s public transport, the quality of service ultimately depends on disciplined driving and effective enforcement.

As the city witnesses increasing traffic volume, commuters hope the latest measures will be implemented consistently, ensuring that public transport becomes safer, more reliable and worthy of the confidence placed in it by thousands of daily passengers.

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