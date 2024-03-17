Assam Transport department’s special public service fortnight begins

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Transport Department of Assam flagged off its special public service fortnight on Friday, wherein senior officials from the department went from door to door to resolve problems faced by the citizens regarding the necessary renewal of documents for their vehicles.

On the first day of the fortnight, the officials set up points near the Down Town Hospital and the Agriculture University Khanapara, where senior officials, including Deputy Transport Commissioner of the state Gautam Das, took steps to spread awareness among the citizens. The officials also visited a doctor’s chamber at the hospital and renewed the necessary documents on the spot. Similar actions were undertaken at the Agriculture University by the officers as well.

Also Read: Assam State Transport Corporation Losses Exceed its Revenue