Assam Transport Dept Issues Show-Cause Notices to Ola, Uber, Rapido Over Alleged Regulatory Violations, Low Fares

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Transport Department has stepped up action against app-based cab aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido, serving show-cause notices on the three companies over alleged regulatory violations and their handling of complaints raised by cab operators, particularly over low fares.

The notices, issued by the Commissioner of Transport, Assam, Manvendra Pratap Singh, on August 31, have given the aggregators 14 days from the date of receipt to explain why disciplinary action, including the imposition of penalties or suspension of their licences, should not be initiated against them. In its notice to Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd., the department alleged that the aggregator had failed to adequately address concerns raised by cab operator unions despite several meetings and communications.

The department also cited alleged irregularities in Uber’s local operations. Another issue flagged against Uber was the availability of a tipping facility on its app. The department alleged that the feature violated a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification issued on December 15, 2025.

Uber has also been directed to furnish details of its designated Grievance Redressal Officer, including the officer’s name, designation, official email address and contact details. Ola, operated by ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has also been accused of failing to comply with directions issued during a meeting with aggregator operators on June 19, 2026. According to the notice, the company was directed to submit a report on its fare-setting methodology and related representations but allegedly failed to furnish the required report.

Rapido, meanwhile, has been pulled up primarily over its handling of complaints from cab operator unions concerning low fares.

The department said that despite directions issued at the June 19 meeting and subsequent communications, the company had failed to submit a satisfactory report addressing the fare-related concerns.

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