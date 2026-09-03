Guwahati cab drivers suspend strike after Assam Transport Dept promises action in 14 days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cab drivers in Guwahati on Wednesday temporarily called off their indefinite protest after the Assam Transport Department assured them that their demands would be addressed within 14 days.

Drivers who attended a meeting with Transport Department officials said the Commissioner of Transport, Assam, had issued show-cause notices to several app-based cab aggregators over alleged regulatory violations and sought their responses within 14 days.

The protest, which entered its second day on Wednesday, was called by the Guwahati Online Cab Drivers’ Society over what drivers described as inadequate fares amid rising fuel prices and operating costs.

Drivers associated with Ola, Uber and Rapido have been demanding minimum fares of Rs 25 per km for hatchbacks and Rs 30 per km for sedans, besides cancellation and waiting charges.

The protest had affected app-based cab, auto-rickshaw and bike services across Guwahati. Drivers said they would review the situation after the Transport Department’s 14-day period before deciding on further action.

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