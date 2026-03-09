Assam Transport Dept Urges Vehicle Owners to Clear Road Tax Before March 31 Deadline

The Assam Transport Department has issued an appeal to all vehicle owners to clear pending road taxes and update their vehicle documents before March 31, as the current financial year 2025–26 draws to a close.

Gautam Das, Officer on Special Duty of the Transport Department and Additional District Transport Officer in charge of Kamrup Metropolitan district, said March is the last window for vehicle owners to settle any outstanding dues before the financial year ends.

