Assam Transport Dept Urges Vehicle Owners to Clear Road Tax Before March 31 Deadline

The Assam Transport Department has issued an appeal to all vehicle owners to clear pending road taxes and update their vehicle documents before March 31, as the current financial year 2025–26 draws to a close.
Gautam Das, Officer on Special Duty of the Transport Department and Additional District Transport Officer in charge of Kamrup Metropolitan district, said March is the last window for vehicle owners to settle any outstanding dues before the financial year ends.
Das stressed that keeping vehicle documents current is both a legal requirement and a civic responsibility. He warned that failure to pay road taxes on time can block the renewal of essential documents — including the vehicle's fitness certificate and other permits — effectively making the vehicle illegal to operate on public roads.
The official also flagged a serious financial risk for those who let their documents lapse. If a vehicle's papers expire due to non-payment of taxes and an accident occurs, the owner may lose eligibility to claim compensation from either the government or the insurance company.
"Such situations can lead to significant financial and legal complications for vehicle owners," Das cautioned.
Beyond the legal angle, Das highlighted the broader public importance of timely tax payment, noting that revenue collected from vehicle taxes goes directly toward infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives across the country.
He framed paying taxes on time as an act of civic duty and a contribution to national development.
Das made a specific appeal to all categories of vehicle owners — private individuals, commercial vehicle operators, and vehicles belonging to industries, institutions, and multinational companies — to clear all pending dues at the earliest and ensure their documents remain valid and legally compliant.
Failure to do so within the stipulated period may attract penalties under transport regulations, he added.