Assam Transport Workers Mark 44th Death Anniversary of Freedom Fighter Atul Chandra Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 44th death anniversary of noted trade union leader, freedom fighter and former legislator Atul Chandra Saikia was observed by the State Transport Workers' Association at the Assam State Transport Corporation headquarters in Rupnagar, Guwahati, on Monday.

The programme featured a Naam-Prasanga and tributes to the late leader. Association president Hemid Ali, vice-presidents Gautam Kalita and Pranjal Saikia, general secretary Biplab Baruah, other office-bearers and members attended the event. Atanu Saikia, son of the late leader, attended on behalf of the family and thanked the Association for organising the memorial programme for the past 44 years.

Atul Chandra Saikia served as the founder general secretary of the State Transport Workers' Association from its establishment in 1958 until his death on June 1, 1982. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Assam State Transport Corporation as a representative of transport workers.

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