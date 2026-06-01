Commerce Day Observed in Nalbari to Mark Bholanath Barua’s 103rd Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Commerce Day was observed at Rampur in Barkhetri sub-division of Nalbari district on May 30 to commemorate the 103rd death anniversary of renowned philanthropist and businessman Bholanath Barua. The programme was organised by the Rampur Market Committee in honour of the noted entrepreneur. A solemn function was held at the auditorium of Paschim Barkhetri Adarsha Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited at Rampur. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Gauhati Commerce College Associate Professor Dr Panchanan Barman delivered an elaborate speech on the life and philosophy of Bholanath Barua. During the programme, a book titled ‘Banij Konwar Bholanath Barua,’ edited by Kalpa Talukdar, was formally released.

Also Read: Tezpur University Marks Commerce Day Honouring Saud Bholanath Borooah’s Entrepreneurial Legacy