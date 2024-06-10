Assam: Tree plantation drive organized by Guwahati Refinery and PCBA

Guwahati: Guwahati Refinery has set its sights on reducing emissions through a groundbreaking tree plantation initiative. This endeavour, undertaken according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2046, marks a pivotal step towards aligning with India’s ambitious pledge to attain net zero by 2070, as announced at COP 26.

The refinery’s plan involves the implementation of the “Modified” AKIRA MIYAWAKI method, aimed at maximizing carbon sequestration on a 1.2-hectare tract of land. Under this initiative, a staggering 25,000 saplings of various native species will be carefully planted, contributing to both emissions reduction and biodiversity enhancement.

Guwahati Refinery has forged a strategic partnership with the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA). The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 5, 2024, coinciding with World Environment Day celebrations hosted by Guwahati Refinery.

The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of PCBA; Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta, Member Secretary of PCBA, Mr. PK Basumatary, CGM and Refinery Head of Guwahati Refinery, Mr. VR Srivastava, CGM (Technical) of Guwahati Refinery, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of senior officials, employees of Guwahati Refinery, members of the Pollution Control Board, Assam, and residents.

Yesterday marks the commencement of the first phase of the plantation drive, with a total of 15,000 saplings of native species such as Polakh, Hunaru, Jacaranda, Ejar, and more being planted. This milestone underscores Guwahati Refinery’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and its proactive role in mitigating climate change impacts, a press release stated.

