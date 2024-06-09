Assam: Bongaigaon Refinery conducts massive tree plantation drive in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: To mark the auspicious occasion of the World Environment Day, as many as 3,000 saplings were distributed door to door in the district of Chirang, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar recently. The Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) took a massive tree plantation drive of 57,000 trees in collaboration with the 15th Bn SSB, Kajalgaon, 135 Infantry Bn. (Territorial Army), Eco, Assam situated at Bishmuri in Kokrajhar, CISF, Bongaigaon, DIGP, OPS and CISF, BGR unit along with the students and teachers of BGR HS School and DPS, Dhaligaon.

The BGR observed World Environment Day along with the rest of the world in a befitting manner. To commemorate the auspicious occasion Padmashree Sarbeswar Basumatary and Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, chairman Pollution Control Board of Assam were invited as the chief guest in the programme with the theme “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”. The programme saw the gracious presence of Nayan Kumar Barua, ED & Refinery Head, Mihir Singhal, CGM (TS, HS & E), Sunil Kumar Kalita, CGM (Technical), member from IOOA-BGR unit, BGR-EU and officials of BGR.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashree Sarbeswar Basumatary stated that nature was the home to various organisms which are equally deserving of its bounty as is humankind. Basumatary stressed the need to nurture and safeguard the ecosystem for the next generation who are the future citizens of the world.

Dr Arup Kumar Mishra, chairman, Pollution Control Board of Assam joined virtually the programme of Bongaigaon Refinery. While addressing the gathering, Dr. Mishra appreciated the noble initiative of the BGR for the massive tree plantation drive of 57,000 trees in collaboration with the 15th Bn SSB, Kajalgaon, 135 Infantry Bn. (TA), Eco, Assam of Bishmuri, CRPF Bongaigaon, DIGP, OPS, CISF, BGR unit along with door-to-door tree plantation, sapling distribution in the three districts of Chirang, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar. Dr Mishra also appreciated the Bongaigaon Refinery for the thoughtful gift of presenting its golden langur mascot logo during the 50th foundation day programme and launching of the year- long Golden Jubilee.

While addressing the gathering, Nayan Kumar Barua said, “It is high time for us to control our greed to protect the world’s ecosystem.” He said the commitment to the environment should not be a one-day affair for every year on the World Environment Day, but it should be a round the year programme. It is an obligation that each one of us must undertake everyday. The actions must reflect our sensitivity towards our environment and commitment to preserve, nurture and cherish nature.”

A series of competitions was also held during the celebration of World Environment Day- 2024 such as the cyclothon for BGR township, painting, inter district quiz competition. A cultural evening was organized at RCCC for the township residents where prizes were distributed for winners in various competitions.

