Assam: Twins shine in IIT-JEE, join University in the USA

GUWAHATI: Pradhiman Bora and Diptiman Bora, the two twin brothers and residents of Gauhati University Campus, Jalukbari, have made the city proud by joining the University of Arizona, USA, to pursue a BS Physics (major) course.

The brothers, who were students of Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School, Guwahati, and trained at Allen Career Institute Guwahati, cracked the IIT-JEE advanced examination 2024. They secured All India Ranks of 546 and 3660, respectively, and opted to join the University of Arizona, USA, over IIT Mumbai and IIT Roorkee.

Their excellent academic profiles earned them handsome scholarships from the University of Arizona, a leading institution for Physics Research in the USA. They aim to pursue research careers in physics.

Both brothers excelled in various national and international olympiads, received awards, and completed research internships during classes XI and XII. Pradhiman also got selected for the BS (Research) program at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Apart from academics, the brothers engaged in co-curricular activities, including music, football, and volunteering. They are sons of Professor Madhurjya Prosad Bora and Professor Kalpana Bora of Gauhati University.

