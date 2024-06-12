Guwahati: IIT-G to Host Virtual JEE Open House Today

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to conduct a virtual JEE Open House for the IIT aspirants who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2024 on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The Open House will feature sessions with the Director, the JEE Chairperson, and all the Deans of IIT Guwahati, who will provide valuable insights to the aspirants.

Speaking about the JEE Open House, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, "We are excited to interact with our potential students. This open house is an excellent platform to introduce them to the vibrant academic and extracurricular environment at IIT Guwahati. It is an opportunity for us to showcase innovative teaching methodologies, and the wide range of academic programmes we offer. We also want to highlight the numerous opportunities for personal and professional growth through our robust support systems. Engaging with our current students and faculty will give aspirants a comprehensive understanding of life at IIT Guwahati and help them envision their future with us."

The JEE Open House will provide a unique opportunity for prospective students and their families to engage with the core administrative and academic members of IIT Guwahati. Attendees will gain comprehensive insights into the institute's ethos, interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary, and transdisciplinary academic programmes, as well as available scholarships and financial support options.

The session will also highlight opportunities for research, national and international internships, future career development, and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, it will showcase the vibrant student life on campus, including state-of-the-art sports facilities and various extracurricular activities. By attending this session, prospective students will be better equipped to make informed decisions about selecting their branches and institutions, a press release said.

