Assam: Two arrested in Noonmati robbery case in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noonmati Police have arrested two individuals involved in robbery in Ananda Nagar, Noonmati. The arrested suspects, identified as Abdul Ali and Khabir Ali, were apprehended in the Nizarapar area of Noonmati and are currently being interrogated.

The arrests came after a gang of six robbers broke into a house in Guwahati on Friday night, leaving the local residents in a state of fear. The incident occurred in Noonmati Number 1, Ananda Nagar, where a woman and her son were bound and gagged by the robbers during the ordeal.

Reports indicate that the gang looted Rs 60,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh from the family. The robbers used sophisticated tools to pry open the window grill, allowing them to gain entry into the house. Once inside, they overpowered the residents and held them hostage while they carried out the robbery. The heist has left the community in shock, with many expressing concerns about their safety. The police are actively pursuing the remaining four members of the gang and have assured the public that efforts are underway to restore a sense of security in the area.

