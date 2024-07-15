Guwahati police crackdown on robbery cases in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The West Guwahati Police District team from the Fatasil Ambari Police station has arrested a 19-year-old mobile thief named Manoranjan Das from Haokochi. The stolen mobile phone was recovered from a garage near the Survey of Udalbakra.

Additionally, the Central Guwahati Police District team from the Geetanagar police station has recovered a Royal Enfield bike (registration number AS 09 J 0848) from RGB Road in a damaged condition. This bike was previously stolen from the GMC hostel number 4.

The Guwahati Police have demonstrated their effectiveness in swiftly solving these theft cases and apprehending the suspects.

