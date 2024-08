Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Lance Naik Samadul Haque of Jalukbari Traffic Branch caught a mobile snatcher, Dildar Hussain (19), of Ghograpar, on Saturday evening. Hussain was attempting to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian when Haque intervened and apprehended him. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: West Guwahati Police District arrested Mobile Snatcher in City (sentinelassam.com)