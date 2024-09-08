Assam: Two colleges get autonomous status from UGC in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two more colleges of Assam got the autonomous status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Dimoria College affiliated to Gauhati University and Dhakuakhana College affiliated to Dibrugarh University have been confirmed to have autonomous status by the UGC.

The Commission, in its meeting held on August 27, has approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the autonomous status to Dimoria College, affiliated to Gauhati University, for a period of five years from the academic year 2024-2025 to 2028-2029. The commission also approved to confer the autonomous status of Dhakuakhana College affiliated to Dibrugarh University for a period of ten years from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-35. Both the colleges conferred the autonomous status as per clause 7.4 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations 2023.

The UGC has written a letter to the Registrar of both Dibrugarh University and Gauhati University regarding the autonomous status given to the colleges. In the given letter, the UGC has requested both universities to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the grant of autonomous status to the colleges. The letter also pointed out that the colleges should apply to UGC for extension of autonomous status at least three months before the completion of the autonomous period.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the management, staff, students, and alumni of Dimoria College on the UGC’s decision to accord the status of an autonomous college. The CM also extended his best wishes to all the members of Dhakuakhana College and expressed confidence this recognition will further empower the institution, enabling it to achieve greater success and growth.

The Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, also congratulated both the colleges for the autonomous status and said that the college will now be able to manage its academic, financial, and general administration affairs.

Earlier in July, the B. Borooah College was affiliated with Gauhati University and got autonomous status for the period of ten years (2024-25 to 2033-34) by the UGC. As of August 27, 2024, the UGC has given autonomous status to 1,222 colleges all over the country. A total of eight colleges got the autonomous status from the UGC in Assam. Out of eight, six colleges have been affiliated with Dibrugarh University, and only two colleges are affiliated with Gauhati University.

