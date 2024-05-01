CBC Guwahati organizes photo exhibition at Dimoria College in Kamrup

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Guwahati has organised a two-day photo exhibition and awareness programme on the theme of 'Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and First Time Voters' at Dimoria College, Khetri, Kamrup (Metropolitan). The event was jointly organised with the Electoral Literacy Club at Dimoria College. The exhibition displays more than 20 photo panels on voters' awareness.

The Chancellor of Nagaland University, eminent journalist and author, and former State Information Commissioner of Assam, Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap, inaugurated the exhibition. While interacting with the students of Dimoria College, he underlined the significance of first-time voting.

The Chancellor said, "Voters should be smart and vigilant so that no outside forces can influence them. The youth and first-time voters should be well-informed about the voting process and form their own beliefs. The sense of pride that one feels while voting for the first time is immense."

More than 400 students participated in the programme. Addressing the students, Director General, NE Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, K. Satish Nambudiripad, said, "Our duty is to inculcate a feeling of patriotism and love for the nation in young minds. Education is a lifelong process; education and awareness about voting among our youth is of utmost importance."

He also appreciated the efforts of the college.

Also present on the occasion, Ranjib Sharma, Chairman of Sitajakhala Co-Operative Societies and Senior Entrepreneur, said, "I am a farmer at heart, but we all can contribute to nation-building in our own way. Voting is like a festival for us because good and knowledgeable people need to be elected, and we have the power to elect them as our leaders. Our aim should be 100% voting."

Manabjyoti Barkakaty, principal of Dimoria College, said, "Voting is our basic right. We should vote with a healthy and strong mind and perform our duties as the able citizens of our country." The two-day exhibition also organised various competitions among the students, among the students, including open quizzes, extempore speech competitions, etc.

