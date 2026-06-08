Assam: Two extra eggs weekly to students in sar-chapori areas to continue under PM POSHAN

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to continue providing two additional eggs every week to schoolchildren in Sar and Chapori (riverine) areas under the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) Scheme during the financial year 2026-27.

In an official communication, PM POSHAN, Assam, stated that all District Commissioners and District Nodal Officers of PM POSHAN have been directed to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the initiative in eligible schools located in Sar-Chapori regions.

As per the directive, every eligible child enrolled under the PM POSHAN scheme will receive two additional eggs every week on Mondays and Fridays along with the regular mid-day meal. The districts covered under the order include Kamrup, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, South Salmara-Mankachar, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Morigaon and Goalpara.

The government has retained the procurement rate at Rs 6.50 per egg. Funds for the additional eggs will be released based on the actual student attendance recorded on the PM POSHAN Management Information System (MIS) portal.

The initiative, first introduced through a state government notification issued in November 2023, aims to improve the nutritional intake of children in Assam’s riverine and geographically challenging areas, where malnutrition and food insecurity remain significant concerns.

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