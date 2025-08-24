All Assam Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union holds third biennial conference at Sivasagar

A CORRESPINDENT

NAZIRA: The third biennial conference of the All Assam Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, Sivasagar District Committee, was held on Saturday at Nazira Girls’ Higher Secondary School. The conference was attended by several state-level office bearers of the union and provided a platform for mid-day meal workers to voice their concerns and deliberate on pressing issues affecting their work.

Discussions during the conference centered around the challenges faced by workers, with leaders emphasizing the importance of unity and collective action in securing their rights and welfare. The meeting also saw the reconstitution of the Sivasagar District Committee and the election of new representatives to participate in the upcoming state conference. The newly formed committee is expected to work towards safeguarding the interests of mid-day meal workers in the district and strengthening their role within the larger state-level body.

